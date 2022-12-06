Award as opticians prepares to celebrate half century

Paul Banks, left, Sarah Morgan (both Banks Opticians) with Conor Heaney (Optical Success Academy)

Banks Opticians, which was founded nearly 50 years ago by Brummie David Banks, beat off competition from eight national finalists to claim one of the Optical Success Academy’s premier prizes.

Now run by brother and sister team Paul Banks and Sarah Morgan, the family business is setting the standard for the rest of the UK to follow by investing nearly £50,000 into the refurbishment of its Warwick Road showroom in Acocks Green.

Conor Heaney, director of Optical Success Academy, travelled to Birmingham last week to present the duo with their award and to praise them for the way they have bounced back from the pandemic.

Paul Banks commented: “Covid-19 was a horrible time for all of us, but we used the new way of working to really get to know our clients and understand what they wanted from an optician.

“This led us to introducing a better portfolio of lens type, unique eyewear and making sure we made even more time for people, so we understood their visual needs and what they expected from us. It seems like common sense now, but it has really helped us build on the outstanding reputation our father David already had.”

He continued: “We really wanted to showcase what Birmingham had to offer the sector, but never thought we would be named as the UK’s practice of the year, especially when we were competing against lots of excellent businesses. Hopefully, it will put the city on the optical map and help us with our growth plans.”

Originally called D J Banks Opticians, it was started in 1973 by Paul and Sarah’s father David Banks and, following his retirement in 2014, the brother and sister team have continued the family legacy by evolving the practice so it is in a perfect position to celebrate its 50th birthday next year.

The £50,000 refurbishment has also finally taken place after it was stalled twice by the pandemic, with customers now able to enjoy a relaxed, comfortable and homely environment to try out their next pair of glasses.

Improvements have included a new shop front, new flooring, an infrared heating system, bespoke cabinetry, and new client facilities, but the jewel in the crown still remains their unique range of high-quality eyewear that has been sourced from independent designers around the globe and feature colourful handcrafted frames and featherweight titanium frames.

Sarah Morgan added: “With so many products and services available online, we appreciate how important it is to offer something different and running an independent family business gives us the platform to provide that very personal service.

“Our approach is very much built on a consultation when the client is seated and we select frames for them based on their face shape, skin tone and from what we find out about them that reflects their personality. It is more of a personal service as opposed to a number through the door that can often be the way on the high street.

“We see our role like the passing of the torch from our father and we want to make sure his passion for service and style is embedded into the team. The fact Banks Opticians has been named as the best practice is a fantastic early 50th birthday present.”

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “The West Midlands has some amazing family-run businesses and Banks Opticians is another example of the talent the region possesses.