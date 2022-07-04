Notification Settings

Arnold Clark unveils new innovation centre in Stafford

By John CorserPublished:

Arnold Clark is opening its first Innovation Centre in England, following the successful launch of one in Scotland in August last year.

The new innovation centre

It has opened at the Stafford Motorstore and is an educational space dedicated to alternative fuel vehicles and new car technologies.

Arnold Clark’s commitment to a net zero carbon future resulted in the company investing over £5 million into the creation of our first non-retail showroom in Glasgow’s West End.

A team of alternative fuel experts, known as ‘innovation geniuses’, will be on hand at the Stafford Innovation Centre to answer questions.

They can provide clarity on areas such as range anxiety, charging processes, the latest Government grants and much more.

Arnold Clark chief executive and group managing director Eddie Hawthorne said: "Innovation is at the heart of everything we do – that’s why we’ve remained at the forefront of the automotive industry for over 60 years.

"Currently, only around foru per cent of all new car sales are AFVs. Of course, that number would be higher already but for the recent supply issues in the industry.

"However, the number of EV drivers will continue to grow, and we want to make sure we're here to guide them on their journey.

"We invested well over £5 million in the Innovation Centre in Glasgow, and I've been delighted with its success and how well it's been received. It’s not a site we are selling anything from. It’s specifically an innovation, information and educational centre and it will be the same in Stafford."

John Corser

By John Corser

