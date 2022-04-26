Chamber business awards back for 2022

The chamber awards is returning to Wolverhampton Racecourse

Nominations have opened for the awards which are in their 21st year. The closing date is June 30.

They will once again reflect the challenges and opportunities of Covid-19 with the new categories reflecting the changing economic climate.

There will be a judging panel of industry representatives along with a distinguished list of business sponsors including Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology, CK Chartered Accountants and the University of Wolverhampton.

The winners will be announced at Wolverhampton Racecourse on September 16.

Sarah Moorhouse, chamber president, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the innovative, successful, and high-performing businesses that are located right across our region.

“With a wide range of categories on offer, our 2022 Business Awards will offer recognition to a range of sectors and business approaches, which all contribute to driving forward growth and investment across the area.

“There is a huge appetite for the return of our Awards gala night for the first time since 2019 and these Awards are only possible because of local business support; I would like to thank all the sponsors involved again this year.”

The categories are: large business, family business, small business, start-up business, excellence in professional services, excellence in manufacturing and engineering, third sector business, excellence in international trade, Black Country business person of the year, business commitment to the comment, marketing or communicstions campaign, excellence in diversity and equality, excellence in tech and innovation and outstanding support to the armed forces.

The swards are free to enter for chamber members and non-members.