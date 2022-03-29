Notification Settings

£7.7m industrial scheme in Dudley close to to completion

A £7.7 million industrial scheme in Dudley is just weeks away from completion, delivering much-needed high-specification warehousing to the Black Country.

Grazebrook Park
Building consultants at Harris Lamb have spent the past six months overseeing the construction of three distribution/industrial units and two terraces of trade/industrial units at Grazebrook Park on behalf of AEW, and despite a series of storms last month, the project is set to finish on schedule in May.

The speculative design and build programme is being carried out for AEW in response to the region’s well-documented industrial stock shortage, and will provide a high-specification commercial scheme in the heart of the Midlands.

Paul Wells, head of Harris Lamb’s building consultancy team, said: “We continue to work closely with contractors A&H Construction to complete these industrial units across three plots on the Peartree Lane site to suit a range of occupiers.

“In spite of a spell of extremely challenging weather earlier in the year courtesy of several back-to-back named storms, work continues to progress on schedule and is close to completion.

“The two units at plot one are now almost watertight, and are being prepared for floor laying, while the 39,224sq ft distribution centre at plot two now has a fully-laid floor, plastered first-floor offices and drainage is set to be started in the 40-metre secure service yard.

“Five further units, totalling 18,932sq ft, located on the third and final plot, now have their roofs and cladding is in progress. We are delighted with the specification of the buildings, which are attracting a great deal of interest from potential occupiers,” he said.

Once completed, Units 1A and 1B, at 28,632sq ft and 15,995sq ft respectively, will have the potential to be combined as one facility.

Harris Lamb’s Commercial Agency team has been instructed to market the scheme.

Business Picks
