Online reservations figures continue to soar for homebuilder

Online home buying is on the rise

Last year saw Miller Homes digitally launch four developments in the West Midlands, all of which secured strong sales figures ahead of the show home openings.

Most notably, the homebuilder experienced unprecedented demand for its Keepers Field neighbourhood in Codsall, Staffordshire, after 12 out of its first 14 homes released were reserved in less than one-hour – 91 per cent of which were through its online reservation service.

2022 is set to be another busy year for Miller Homes West Midlands, with the homebuilder already surpassing 50 per cent of its 2022 sales targets.

Alastair Parsons, area sales director for Miller Homes Midlands, said: “2021 was a fantastic year for Miller Homes West Midlands, much to the testament of our hard-working teams across the region, all of whom have shown great commitment to delivering high-quality homes to our customers.