Construction contractor recruiting as it expands into Birmingham

McLaughlin & Harvey has opened a new office in Birmingham city centre, employing an initial team of more than 15 professionals.

The business is collaborating with clients including BMW and Etex to deliver projects in the region.

The team’s work with Alexander Stadium has continued post-games, with the company’s focus shifting to transforming the stadium’s east and west stands into state-of-the-art teaching and learning facilities for Birmingham City University’s sports sciences department.

The £4.7 million project was completed in just seven months and has redefined the stadium as a dual-purpose venue, fostering both athletic excellence and academic innovation.

John Carlin, regional director of McLaughlin & Harvey, said: “We are dedicated to expanding our presence in central England with several projects under way across key regional developments.

"With a history of delivering high-profile developments across the region, we remain committed to supporting businesses and local communities through our construction and civil engineering expertise.”

McLaughlin & Harvey, founded in 1853, has a strong presence across the UK and Ireland, employing more than 800 people with other offices in Belfast, Glasgow, London and Bristol.