More tours at Victorian brewery in Lower Gornal

Black Country Ales has its Victorian tower brewery at the back of the Old Bull's Head in Redhall Road, Lower Gornal.

BCA began running tour to mark Black Country Day last year.

New Saturday dates for the remainder of 2024 are: May 18, June 15, July 20, August 17, September 14, October 19 and November 16.

Tour offer an insight into the brewing process, sampling a variety of the BCA range of beers and a homemade cob in the pub.

There has been brewing on the site since 1834 and it supplies ales for 51 BCA pubs.

There are a maximum of eight people, who must be over 18-years-old, on each tour with four time slots.

The tour, which costs £20 per person, is not suitable for those that require wheelchair access and guests will need to be able to climb 13 steps during the tour.

Tickets can be booked online at shopblackcountryales.com

*The Old Bull's Head will have live music from West Midlands rock covers band on the evening of Saturday, April 20.