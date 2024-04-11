Ladder for the Black Country: Apprenticeships event in Birmingham

The Ladder Foundation is once again partnering with The National Apprenticeship and Education Event – Central.

It is back on Thursday, April 25 at Millennium Point from 9.30am until 3pm.

It is an opportunity to meet leading UK employers, universities and training providers for young people from Year 10 upwards.

The BBC, Jaguar Land Rover, The NHS, Sandwell College, Solihull Council andBalfour Beatty VINCI are among those supporting the event.

There will be the opportunity for face-to-face careers advice at the interactive event which includes have a go sessions.

To book a free place go to www.nationalapprenticeshipevents.co.uk

Support partners also include RMP, Not Going to Uni, Youth Employment UK, Birmingham Careers Service and the West Midlands Combined Authority.