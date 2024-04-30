Family foundation supports Army ultra runner

He tackled the Yukon Arctic Ultra initially which saw him race through the night in temperatures that fell to as low as -40 degrees Celsius, covering 200km in just two days whilst pulling 45kg of equipment.

Only five competitors finished this extreme race, with Charlie coming in second, behind an experienced endurance athlete.

Once thawed out, Charlie then headed off to Africa to run the famous Marathon des Sables, a 250km race spread over six days in the Moroccan desert.

2nd Lt Hubbard used publicity around his adventures in the Arctic and Sahara to raise funds and awareness for two charities, The Mercian Regiment Benevolent Fund and The Oddballs Foundation, which raises awareness of testicular cancer.

The 23-year-old initially joined the Officers’ Training Corps while studying politics and international relations at the University of Birmingham. He subsequently transferred to 4th Battalion The Mercian Regiment, which recently appointed Carl Richardson as Honorary Colonel.

The Richardson Brothers Foundation cheque was presented to 2Lt Hubbard at family business Richardson's Black Country headquarters in Oldbury by Carl and Martyn Richardson, continuing a long history of support to all branches of the military.

Carl Richardson said: “2nd Lt Hubbard demonstrated remarkable physical and mental fortitude in completing these two ultra marathons, and certainly possesses the strength of character for which The Mercian Regiment is well known.

"He is an outstanding young man who represents the very best of the British Army.

"Our Foundation was delighted to support his fundraising efforts, and we wish him well in the next stages of his military career.”

2nd Lt Hubbard said: “I would like to thank the Richardson Brothers Foundation for their generous donation towards my fundraising campaign and helping me to reach my goal.

All funds raised go directly to the The Mercian Benevolent Fund which enables them to continue to support and provide relief to past and present members of the regiment”

His fundraising page can be found at justgiving.com/team/Project-Extreme-Balls

2nd Lt Hubbard will now head to the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst to embark on his Regular Commissioning course.