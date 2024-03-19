Hotel owners win best B&B and guest house of the year

Andy Guest and Helen Faulkner, the owners of Eagle House in Eccleshall, were thrilled to receive The Enjoy Staffordshire Gold award for best B&B and guest house of the year in the Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards.

It was the 10th anniversary of the award ceremony and the National Memorial Arboretum near Lichfield provided the back drop for the prestigious awards.

The husband and wife team have worked hard over the last three years, setting up and running their business.