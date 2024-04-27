Airline to start operating flights from Birmingham Airport to city in Norway

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It is the first time that Jet2 has operated to Bergen in more than 15 years.

A new programme of spring flights and city breaks to Norway from Jet2CityBreaks has been launched in response to increasing demand from customers who are looking for more discovery-based experience holidays.

Customers can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or a package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks.

Package holidays to Bergen are part of a growing product range called Discover More that have been designed to cater to holidaymakers’ sense of adventure, which includes non-family bookings, couples and solo travellers.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “ The addition of flights and packages to this jaw-dropping destination gives customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the beauty of the Fjords.

"Bergen is a stunning and vibrant city with something around every corner, and we expect this new programme to be extremely popular."