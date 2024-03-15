Former Chadsmoor pub has £160k auction guide price

The pub in Chadsmoor, near Cannock, has been closed for the last year.

It will have a guide price of more than £160,000 in Bond Wolfe’s next livestreamed auction on Wednesday, March 27.

Ian Tudor, commercial director of Bond Wolfe, explained that the former pub in Huntington Terrace Road is considered suitable for a conversion for a variety of alternative uses or residential development, subject to obtaining the appropriate planning permission.

“This is a detached building on a generous plot in an established residential neighbourhood with a recent development of 12 townhouses on the opposite corner of the road." he said.

There is living accommodation above, a large level car park and beer garden.

Mr Tudor added: “The property is considered suitable for refurbishment throughout and a continuation as a pub/restaurant or conversion of the ground floor to other commercial uses including convenience store, community uses, day nursery with separate living accommodation above, or demolition and a residential development, all subject to obtaining the appropriate planning permission.”

The Jolly Collier is one of many commercial properties lots that are appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction, which will start at 8.30am.