Ladder for the Black Country: Apprentice achievements honoured at Houses of Parliament celebration of first 10 years

Guests gathered in London on Tuesday to commemorate the Ladder’s progress in boosting employment and social mobility through the apprenticeship brand with guest of honour and Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon MP, patron of the Ladder Foundation, which co-ordinates the West Midlands apprenticeship campaigns.

The event, sponsored by University College Birmingham, saw seven award winning apprentices inducted as ‘Ladder Apprenticeship Champions’ in recognition of their achievements.

The Ladder drive was launched in 2014 to tackle unemployment and improve skill levels by getting employers, training providers and individuals looking for work opportunities to engage with apprenticeships.

Apprenticeships offer skills-focussed opportunities to develop individuals within a workplace setting, in line with the ambitions of the business and learner.

Building on the first campaign in London, leading figures from education, employment training, business and the media established the Ladder for the Black Country, followed by counterparts for Shropshire, Staffordshire, Greater Birmingham and Coventry and Warwickshire.

As well as forging partnerships between businesses, the public sector and training providers, it has spun off into the establishment of alternative provision school, The Ladder School, which opened in Walsall in 2019.

Robert Halfon speaks with Jade Davies, right, with other apprentices

At the event, Mr Halfon, a long time supporter of the Ladder campaign and the patron of the Ladder Foundation, said seeing the campaign progress had been “a dream come true”

He told the guests: “It is a miracle what you have achieved and I am proud to be your patron and supporter.”

Mr Halfon called for a Ladder Foundation for England to be established for the nation to build on the progress to date, which has seen 10,000 people progress through the apprenticeship brand.

He said: “You embody everything that is great about skills and training. England needs you. Would-be apprentices need you. I look forward to extending the Ladder opportunity to everyone.”

Apprenticeship champions were recognised during an award ceremony, along with the latest apprentice of the year winners and finalists for Birmingham.

Kevin Davis, chairman of the Ladder Foundation, said: “We are grateful to everyone who attended an event which marks the efforts of hundreds of people to work together to change 10,000 lives for the better. We will build on the progress we have made to date to ensure apprenticeships stay front of mind to secure future work opportunities.”

Ladder founder Rob Colbourne said: “Apprenticeships offer a valuable path for employment and skills enhancement so all those who have supported the Ladder to date should be proud of the contribution they have made as we prepare to shape the next phase.”

Rob Colbourne speaking at the Ladder event

Johnathan Foot, Head of apprenticeships of Compass UK, which sponsored the event breakfast, said: “Congratulations to the Ladder team on the impact they have made in their first 10 years, making a positive difference by getting people on to the ladder of opportunity.”

The Ladder celebration event saw 10 exceptional stars honoured for their achievements with the aim of inspiring more people to engage with apprenticeships to boost their careers.

Seven award winning apprentices were inducted as ‘Ladder Apprenticeship Champions’ for exemplifying the positive ways individuals can make the most of apprenticeships.

A further three apprentices from the Greater Birmingham region were honoured with the latest Ladder awards, sponsored by Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.

Among those honoured was Walsall Council apprentice Emma Hannon took home the apprentice of the year award from the first Ladder for the Black Country Apprenticeship Awards in 2022.

Emma overcame being diagnosed with diabetic eye disease in both eyes, which left her blind in one eye and with just 17 percent vision in the other. Judges were amazed by Emma's journey and her role in improving the lives of vulnerable and need families through her role.

Fellow champion Sara Field is is an apprentice from Willenhall-based family business AF Blakemore who took home the top award from the 2023 Ladder for the Black Country Apprenticeship Awards.

Sara successfully transformed a struggling store and streamlined operations to reduce financial losses. She then moved to another store and helped them improve results.

Health, education and care apprentice of the year 2023 Black Country winner Scott Shenton, aged 49, was named as Champion having completed a team leader apprenticeship.

Elizabeth Nixon won the 2023 Ladder Award for South Staffordshire Award having been an apprentice with PTP Training. She now works with the Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust in Burton upon Trent.

The other Champions honoured were Kelly Smith, an apprentice with Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group who is now the quality, safety and compliance secretary at the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke on Trent, and Niall Smith, an early year’s care apprentice with Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce Training who has not let autism restrict his ambitions.

Kevin Davis, Chairman of the Ladder Foundation, said: “Congratulations to all our new Champions and the latest award winners for being role models for the achievements possible through apprenticeships.

“We look forward to creating new success stories as the Ladder builds on its first 10 years, with your progress providing positive examples for the next generation to follow.”