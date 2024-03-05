Lord Combustion Services profiled by WMCA for sustainability drive

Oldbury-based Lord Combustion Services is highlighted by the strategic authority for the region as a positive example of how businesses can play their part in the move to be net zero.

Specialising in the installation and maintenance of commercial heating, ventilation and hot water systems, Lord Combustion Services has shown a long-standing commitment to helping its clients reduce their environmental impact.

In April 2022, during a visit from West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to mark the company’s 40th anniversary, Lord signed the West Midlands Net Zero Pledge, which is undertaken by businesses wanting to be part of the region’s drive to “become a net zero carbon economy by 2041”.

Speaking in the video, managing director Stuart Smith said: “Our journey towards net zero started around five years ago, when we looked at our operations. We began moving our fleet to low carbon vehicles and also started helping our clients move towards more efficient and low carbon technologies.

“Clients want to make sure what they’ve got can be made to work more efficiently and reduce their energy costs as far as they can. Lord Combustion have made the Net Zero commitment to help clients improve their energy efficiency, and to remove both their and our carbon footprint.”

Director and contracts manager Greg Jones also features in the video. He says: “Clients coming on board now are particularly interested in seeing whether there are more efficient systems that can be implemented into their existing building systems.”

Leading Test cricket venue Edgbaston in Birmingham turned to Lord when the facilities team needed to introduce a new water system for all areas of the stadium’s £32 million South Stand, from the player changing rooms to the kitchens and corporate hospitality rooms. The work carried out at the venue contributed to Lord winning a sustainability award in 2021.

Having opened for business in 1982, Lord now has a team of nearly 50 staff, delivering services for more than 1,000 sites across the Midlands, including 300 schools and hundreds of health sites. Lord won the outstanding support for the Armed Forces prize at the Black Country Chamber of Commerce Business Awards in November for providing job opportunities for service personnel.