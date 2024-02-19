Funeral director expands with new vehicle hire service

Known for its fleet of modern Jaguar XJ and XF limousines and hearses, the family-run business has opened its own luxury vehicle hire service for both commercial and public use.

For those wanting to travel in style, the Jaguar limousines are suitable for proms, weddings, christenings, birthdays and other significant life events.

As for commercial use, Jennifer Ashe & Son, has already seen an upturn in the number of local funeral directors opting for its hire service.

With branches situated in Willenhall, Brownhills, Hednesford, Lichfield and Walsall, the team are well placed for those looking to hire vehicles within the West Midlands and Staffordshire areas.

John Ashe, managing director at Jennifer Ashe & Son, which has its head office at New Road, Willenhall, said: “For a while now we have been supplying our vehicles at a very competitive price to other funeral directors who may not have their own cars.

“In addition, we’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people who have reached out to us to hire our cars for their special occasions, so it just feels right that we expand our offering formally with the launch of our luxury vehicle hire service.

“For us, it’s an honour to know that our vehicles will help create lasting memories for people’s cherished moments, whether for solemn occasions or joyous celebrations.”

Since the inception of the family-run business in 2016, Jennifer Ashe & Son has invested heavily in its high-quality hearses and limousines to deliver the very best in funeral services.

The high levels of professionalism of the Jennifer Ashe & Son team ensure a seamless and dignified experience for every passenger. All hired vehicles will be driven by professional, discreet and fully uniformed drivers.

The welcome addition of vehicle hire services not only meets the growing demand for luxury transport but also enables the family-run business to continue to reinvest in the funeral industry, ensuring a continued legacy of excellence.