Wolverhampton city centre to see 6,500 new homes in major transformation

More than 200 delegates attended the City Centre Living showcase at the WV1 Restaurant and Bar at Molineux.

The event outlined how the city centre was being reimagined and how new urban living opportunities were being brought forward by the city council with public and private sector partners that would revitalise the area.

In total, developments to deliver 6,500 new homes were showcased.

They include 1,300 at Brewers Yard, 1,000 at City Centre West, 799 at Canalside South, 391 at St George's, 366 at Horseley Fields, 342 at the Royal Quarter, 181 at Sunbeam and 163 at Steam Mill and Sackworks.

The aim is to make Wolverhampton city centre a great place to live, learn, work and visit.

City council leader Councillor Stephen Simkins said: "Since becoming leader last year it has been amazing to see so many major pieces of work coming to light in the city.

"These are really exciting times for Wolverhampton."

He said it had been vital to get the Civic Halls back onstream - the venues had attracted more than 100,000 visitors since reopening last summer and boosted the local economy by £10 million a year.

He is also excited that a new cinema is opening at the Chubb Buildings and that the Bell Works food, entertainment and events venue project is being delivered later this year.

"It is important that we can accommodate as many people as want to come and visit the city and keep them coming back to visit our city," he added.

The £150m transport interchange in the city centre bringing together buses, trams and trains was playing an important role in this.

Councillor Simkins said investment like the Fortune Brands manufacturing site at the i54 bringing 250 jobs was also vital along with the £20m commitment from the Government for a Green Innovation Corridor in the city.

Councillor Simkins said: "What is important is that there is a shared vision with developers about city centre living.

"We have an open door policy – anyone that wants to come to the city then we will do business with you.

"It is important that we constantly change and re-purpose our city."

He said that what was unique about Wolverhampton was that it is warm and welcoming.

"We need people to come back in to our city and for visitors to keep coming back.

"It is all about moving forward and sharing our vision and it will be important to bring the people of the city with us on this," stressed Councillor Simkins.

The message he want to put out is that people can have a better quality of life and better opportunities in Wolverhampton.

Councillor Simkins said that Wolverhampton had been too reliant on manufacturing and engineering and now it wanted to be at the forefront of the green industrial revolution.

Frank McKenna, chief executive of Downtown in Business which is working with the council on its City Centre Living programme, said: "Wolverhampton is taking great strides towards increasing city centre living.

"It is great to see members of Downtown in Business joining the journey of growth that Wolverhampton Council has set in train."

Across the city centre, investment in total in the pipeline is £2.6 billion pounds from public and private projects that will provide the 6,500 new homes and bring 4,000 jobs - the collective impact being a potential extra spending power of £80 million per year to the city centre economy.

Development of the Canalside Quarter alone will bring over 1,000 new homes and a £14 million per year boost to the city centre economy.

Councillor Simkins believes the housing developments alongside the city's canals, supported by the Canal and River Trust, will be "a gamechanger" for Wolverhampton.

James Dicken, managing director of Wavensmere Homes, which is delivering development at Canalside South – one of the biggest brownfield sites in the region – said it would provide homes for local people including three-bedroom town houses, with electric vehicle charging, and one and two-bedroom apartments in blocks.

The aim is to start onsite in the early part of the final quarter of this year.

He said Wavensmere was already looking for two more sites in the city to build homes.

"Birmingham is now expensive to live for renting or to acquire. Wolverhampton now deserves its place in the sun," he emphasised.

David Mawson, chief executive of Placefirst which is delivering Horseley Fields – the other part of the canalside project – said it would be for key workers with families and those working at the city hospital.

The build-to-rent project would bring £3.7m to £4m to the city economy and was "a fantastic opportunity".

"It is a challenge. We have got to make sure the model and design is as efficient as possible," he explained.

The aim was to create a proper neighbourhood and community with affordable homes that was "a nice place to live".

The first tenants would be moving in within two years.

"It will be great to see the first people move in. We have got to make sure we build the right products for them," he added.

The council's director of regeneration Richard Lawrence said: "We have been working for a number of years to develop opportunities for the city and we are getting to the stage of some exciting schemes coming forward."

He said there had been little residential development in the city centre for a number of years but the new schemes would be attractive for people looking to commute to Birmingham, the North West and even London as well as for those working in the city.

"This development will position us as a city not just to serve the local market but broader markets as well.

"Investors have realised the potential of the city," he enthused.