Take a look inside as Britain's new wonkiest pub opens its doors after £80,000 refurb

The Tilted Barrel in Tipton went up for auction in October, but failed to sell after its reserve price was not met.

But new owner Ian Riaar stepped in afterwards and bought the Grade II listed building, on High Street, paying around £186,000.

He has spent up to £80,000 to fully refurbish the building from scratch within three weeks – and it has now opened its doors to customers.

Owner Ian Riaar who has renovated the pub

Mr Riaar, who owns several other pubs around the Black Country, said he was pleased with the result.

He said: "Everyone is saying thank you very much for opening it back up.

"We haven't even advertised and people are coming in already.

"We have worked 24/7 to get it ready.