Rat droppings on floor and dirty basin - inside the dirty restaurant fined £24,000

Rugeley Spice Indian Limited must pay the £24,000 fine as well as other costs after rat and mouse droppings were found during an inspection on September 22 last year.

Cannock Magistrates Court heard how droppings were found under a fridge, on a shelf and by a freezer when environmental health officers visited the Market Street restaurant for a re-inspection just eight days after awarding it a two-star hygiene rating.

Photos released by Cannock Chase Council, which successfully prosecuted the business, show some of the droppings on the store room floor, as well as a grease that had built up on a hand wash basin.

Holes gnawed by the rodents were also found in walls, including one separating the restaurant from the lobby area which contains the kitchen and store areas.