New partnership to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion in apprenticeships

The partnership will amplify their impact on fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in apprenticeships and skills.

The strategic link-up marks a significant step towards addressing the underrepresentation of marginalized communities in various industries.

The MAA, known for its commitment to promoting multicultural talent and bridging the gap in apprenticeship opportunities, aligns seamlessly with the Ladder Foundation's mission to provide educational and career advancement opportunities for individuals facing systemic barriers.

By combining their resources, expertise, and networks, the organisations will aim to create a more inclusive workforce where individuals from all backgrounds have equal access to professional development and apprenticeship programmes.

"I’ve always been inspired by the work of Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance," said Kevin Davis, Chair of Ladder Foundation.

"I love their ongoing mission to bring about positive and lasting changes in the apprenticeships and employability landscape.

"This alliance will magnify our collective efforts to challenge such barriers. Our Foundation believe apprenticeships are part of that Ladder of opportunity and, like MAA, we want to ensure that such opportunities are accessible to individuals from all backgrounds."

Through the partnership, the MAA and Ladder Foundation will seek to expand outreach initiatives, develop tailored apprenticeship schemes and provide equity of opportunity for underrepresented individuals.

As both organisations commit to sharing best practices, advocating for policy changes, and promoting cultural competency, the MAA and Ladder Foundation collaboration stands as a formidable partnership to achieve a more equitable and diverse future in the professional landscape.

Safaraz Ali, Founder of The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, said: "I am thrilled to announce that The Ladder Foundation has joined forces as a strategic partner with us.

"This collaboration marks a significant step towards promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and social mobility, creating a powerful synergy for the future of apprenticeships and multicultural empowerment."