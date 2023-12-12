Roxel announces Harriers sponsorship

Roxel UK's two-year sponsorship deal is part of its commitment to local sports and community engagement. As a company with strong ties to Kidderminster, Roxel recognises the vital role that sports play in bringing communities together and fostering a spirit of unity.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for both Roxel uk and kidderminster Harriers. It reflects Roxel UK's belief in the club's potential and its commitment to supporting grassroots football in the community. The sponsorship will contribute to the growth and development of Kidderminster Harriers, enabling them to enhance their facilities, nurture young talent, and achieve their sporting goals.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Kidderminster Harriers FC," said Adrian Banks, managing director at roxel UK. "This collaboration is more than just a sponsorship; it's a statement of our commitment to the Kidderminster community and our belief in the power of sport to inspire and bring people together. We look forward to a successful and exciting journey alongside the Harriers."

“Our local community and helping people achieve, on and off the pitch, is at the forefront of everything we do,” said Richard Lane, chairman of Kidderminster Harriers. “We want our partnerships to reflect this, and working with Roxel UK will be a boost to both companies going forward. Roxel UK is one of the businesses most local to Aggborough Stadium, so we’re thrilled to establish a meaningful connection and look forward to sharing more of their story and journey with our audience.”

Roxel UK is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary with an impressive expansion programme and recruitment drive at its Summerfield site. The company was founded when Royal Ordnance Rocket Motors (Division of BAE) merged with Celerg in France in 2003, with the business firmly based at their Worcestershire site since World War Two.