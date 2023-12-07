Shop opened by teenage entrepreneur during lockdown named ‘Best of Cannock Chase’

Bag A Bargain, on the Grove Business Park in Bridgtown, was launched by Joe Kilgallon when he was just 18. It stocks a range of popular products at discounted prices.

Now, following a public vote, Bag A Bargain was voted the overall winner of best independent retailer in a search run by Chase MP Amanda Milling.

The Conservative MP runs the competition every year across her constituency to coincide with Small Business Saturday, which took place last weekend.

There were 11 award categories, with the business polling the most overall votes securing the coveted ‘Best of Cannock Chase’ award.

Announcing the winners, Ms Milling said Bag a Bargain had won its individual category several times before but had never been crowned the overall winner, scooping the top prize for the first time.

She said: “I would like to congratulate all our category winners in this year’s competition. A particular congratulations to Bag a Bargain on securing the overall ‘Best of Cannock Chase’ award.

“I would also like to thank everyone for voting. I know that it means a lot to the winners to see that all of their hard work is valued. And on this Small Business Saturday I would like to thank all of our local independent businesses who bring something special to Cannock Chase, and would encourage everyone to go out and support them in the run-up to Christmas.”

The full list of winners is:

Overall Winner (most votes) – Bag a Bargain

Best local independent shops: Cannock – Heavenly Treasures; Hednesford – Tangled; Rugeley – Lachmere.

Best Café/Restaurant: Cannock – Mim’s Mom’s Coffee Bar; Hednesford – Kraftt; Rugeley – Savannah’s Tea Room.

Best Market Stall: Cannock – The Chase Baker; Rugeley – The Grazing Box.

Best independent high street business: Bridgtown – Bag a Bargain; Heath Hayes – Chocolate Treasures; Norton Canes – Just Blinds.