Walsall Business Support helps independent florist relocate with £5k grant

Former social worker Michelle Johnson opened her flower shop, Floral Glory UK, on Stafford Street in Walsall two years ago. She designs both artificial and natural arrangements, catering for all occasions including weddings, christenings, baptisms, funerals and special events. Both in-store collection and delivery are available, with the business predominantly serving customers in the West Midlands and surrounding areas.

The grant will support Michelle with the relocation of her business to a larger premises at Old Square in Walsall. It will help with the renovation of everything from flooring and lighting to plumbing and electrics and enable Michelle to redecorate and fit new shelving and workstations.

Michelle commented: “This grant will benefit me greatly as the extra space at my new premises will enable me to upscale my business and take on additional staff in the future. I often have to turn away work because of being a sole trader and having no space to employ support.

“One of the things that most excites me about having more space is the opportunity to offer work placements to school and college students. Some of my funding will go towards purchasing training tools and materials to support them. I have already created a short curriculum to help students learn about floristry and develop the key skills they need for future employment within the field.

“I believe that bringing new businesses like mine to the Old Square in Walsall will help regenerate the area and increase footfall, which will help boost the local economy and benefit Walsall overall.”

Formed by leading local business figures to distribute funds collected from the legacy of Walsall Chamber of Commerce, Walsall Business Support provides grants to applicants who want funding for projects to enhance business life in the borough.

Councillor John Murray, chairman of Walsall Business Support, said: “Our grants are aimed at businesses looking to bring growth, skills and employment to the borough of Walsall, with the aim of benefitting as many local people as possible.

“We are really looking forward to seeing Michelle put her grant to use. Having started up her business from scratch with no prior floristry experience, her success should be an inspiration to other aspiring business owners.

“Floral Glory UK is a great example of how a growing business can benefit from a Walsall Business Support grant, and I am confident that its relocation will have a positive impact on Walsall and the local community.”

Walsall Business Support can provide grants and a free training needs analysis to businesses looking to generate growth, create employment or shape training opportunities for the borough of Walsall. Using an online application form on the WBS website, bids for financial support can be submitted by businesses needing investment in a new project or a company wanting to improve skills. For more information, please visit walsallbusinesssupport.co.uk