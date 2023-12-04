Jeweller opens luxury showroom in Birmingham

The showroom now spans two floors.

It is located on level two with a dual sided-corner showroom with an entrance for the new Rolex area.

There are also brand areas for Cartier, TAG Heuer, TUDOR, Hublot, Longines and Rado.

In addition to the ground floor jewellery offering there is also a pop-up space on the first floor for jewellery brands.

The showroom also features a hospitality bar on the first floor, where clients can relax and enjoy refreshments while exploring the collections. Private consultation rooms are also available.

A service and repair lounge, a watch makers room and dedicated areas for polishing and cleaning are also featured.

Craig Bolton, president of the Watches of Switzerland Group, UK, and Europe, said: "We are pleased to announce the expansion and re-opening of the new Goldsmiths Bullring and Grand Central showroom which is a great reflection of the investment to the local area but also our commitment to clients to deliver the very best in watch and jewellery retail"

Dan Murphy, general manager at Bullring and Grand Central, added: “We are delighted that Goldsmiths has decided to reinvest in its store and showroom here at Bullring and Grand Central offering an elevated selection of luxury watches and jewellery to our visitors. We are consistently looking at new ways to improve our retail and leisure offering to be able to provide our customers with a full-rounded and unrivalled experience.”