New KFC drive-thru restaurant opens in Stafford creating 35 jobs

The new restaurant – which is KFC’s first little drive-thru in the UK – has opened at the Beacon Business Park in Weston Road.

It has created around 35 new jobs and the fast food giant is still welcoming applications from those keen to join the team.

Acky Khan, chairman and CEO, gastronomy restaurants said: “We’re delighted to be able to open our second restaurant in Stafford, a town we love, providing the area with more of their favourite fried chicken.

"It's been particularly exciting to innovate with our new little-drive thru design, which we hope you’ll love.

Staff at the new KFC in Stafford

"We want to thank everyone that’s helped make the restaurant a reality, and we can’t wait to welcome people through the doors.”

Earlier this year, KFC expanded its new employability programme, Hatch, to the region, helping over 100 young people who have faced barriers to employment to build their work skills, confidence and get their first job.

The new little drive-thru model was designed, constructed and deployed by manufacturer Modular 500 under instruction from the developer, Espleys and with the design support and input from project managers, Bladon & Kirkham and architect consultancy, Franks Belshaws.