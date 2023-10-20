New rapid electric vehicle charging site opens at Kidderminster pub

The Viaduct pub's charging points

Osprey Charging Network has put it in at The Viaduct pub and restaurant in Chester Road South.

Osprey is one of the UK’s largest and leading EV charging networks.

There are now three high-powered EV chargers at The Viaduct.

The 75 kilowatt rapid charge points are compatible with every EV on the market today and can typically add 100 miles of range in just 35 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery. S

The chargers are easy to use and designed with simple payment for drivers, accepting contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards.

Ian Johnston, chief executive of Osprey Charging, said: “The electric transition is well underway and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for drivers, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands.

"Each of our new locations is carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and availability of chargers, working to the latest and highest standards.

"This new charging site in Kidderminster is a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”

Osprey has funded the installation and operation and oversees maintenance of the chargers which are all supplied with renewable energy.