Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ladder for Staffordshire: Award joy for Ladder partner

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

One of the Ladder for Staffordshire original partners Chase Terrace Academy scooped a top award at the recent Beacon Awards 2023.

Jule Poppleton, left, with Rebecca Cowley, Head of English
Jule Poppleton, left, with Rebecca Cowley, Head of English

The academy is very strongly community focused through the excellent working arrangements it has with local businesses and other partners.

Lichfield District Council launched the awards to celebrate some of the best businesses and community heroes in the district.

Chase Terrace Academy was shortlisted in the Lichfield Shining Light category.

CTA was recognised for leading the way with their career’s education engaging the local community and all stakeholders including students, parents, adults, families and businesses.

Julie Poppleton, Director Careers at Chase Terrace Academy, said: “We were unbelievably honoured to have been shortlisted for this award and to attend such a high-profile event. The event itself was held in such a beautiful location with a euphoric atmosphere. Winning the award, was a truly humbling and unforgettable experience and one which we are incredibly proud of.”

Gill Durkin, the Ladder for Staffordshire mManager congratulated Julie and her team.

"This award is so well deserved. Julie and her team work tirelessly to ensure their students are prepared for life after school. They are constantly running events to support the career choices and prepare our future workforce.

"We look forward to supporting them at their next event for Year 12 students on November 20 when the business and education community will come together to deliver a series of mock interviews and employability workshops," she said.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News