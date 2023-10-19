Ladder for Staffordshire: Award joy for Ladder partner

Jule Poppleton, left, with Rebecca Cowley, Head of English

The academy is very strongly community focused through the excellent working arrangements it has with local businesses and other partners.

Lichfield District Council launched the awards to celebrate some of the best businesses and community heroes in the district.

Chase Terrace Academy was shortlisted in the Lichfield Shining Light category.

CTA was recognised for leading the way with their career’s education engaging the local community and all stakeholders including students, parents, adults, families and businesses.

Julie Poppleton, Director Careers at Chase Terrace Academy, said: “We were unbelievably honoured to have been shortlisted for this award and to attend such a high-profile event. The event itself was held in such a beautiful location with a euphoric atmosphere. Winning the award, was a truly humbling and unforgettable experience and one which we are incredibly proud of.”

Gill Durkin, the Ladder for Staffordshire mManager congratulated Julie and her team.

"This award is so well deserved. Julie and her team work tirelessly to ensure their students are prepared for life after school. They are constantly running events to support the career choices and prepare our future workforce.