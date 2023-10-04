Homeware retailer becomes latest firm to open new store in Merry Hill

KENJI is the latest addition to Merry Hill Shopping Centre, and found on the lower mall

The shop offers a wide range of Eastern-inspired products including design-led homeware, stationery, gifts, and its character-based plushie collections.

KENJI, which welcomed its first customers on Tuesday, is now open next to Schuh on the lower mall, close to the recently opened Nike Unite and Schuh Kids stores.

The new opening is the latest in a raft of new announcements from Merry Hill, including an enhanced leisure offering with Wagamama and Hollywood Bowl arriving.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “Welcoming brands like KENJI allows us to offer our shoppers even more choice across homeware.