Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Homeware retailer becomes latest firm to open new store in Merry Hill

By John CorserBrierley HillBusinessPublished: Comments

Design-led homeware retailer KENJI has opened in Merry Hill Shopping Centre.

KENJI is the latest addition to Merry Hill Shopping Centre, and found on the lower mall
KENJI is the latest addition to Merry Hill Shopping Centre, and found on the lower mall

The shop offers a wide range of Eastern-inspired products including design-led homeware, stationery, gifts, and its character-based plushie collections.

KENJI, which welcomed its first customers on Tuesday, is now open next to Schuh on the lower mall, close to the recently opened Nike Unite and Schuh Kids stores.

The new opening is the latest in a raft of new announcements from Merry Hill, including an enhanced leisure offering with Wagamama and Hollywood Bowl arriving.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “Welcoming brands like KENJI allows us to offer our shoppers even more choice across homeware.

“This comes hot on the heels of Wagamama and Hollywood Bowl opening their doors. With great emerging retail brands like KENJI, and an increasing leisure offering at the centre, we’re continuing to expand the ways in which visitors can spend their time at Merry Hill.”

Business
News
Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News