Stewart Vets reopens after £700k refurbishment

Paige Pearson in reception at Stewart Vets, Brooke Street, Dudley

It has taken a number of months and cost upwards of £700,000.

The practice has been totally redesigned and refurbished with the very latest facilities and equipment ao that it can accommodate more than double the number of clients and offer more veterinary services to their pets.

For clients and pets entering the building, the reception area has been reconfigured to be more spacious. Internally, the layout of the building has been altered to create four modern consulting rooms, whereas previously there were two.

A dedicated area for nurse clinics has been installed in order that new services can be run. This will include; diabetic, cardiac, weight management and exotic husbandry clinics, a pet blood bank and puppy parties.

Behind the scenes, two new dedicated cat and dog operating theatres have been constructed and a brand new x-ray room built. Separate cat and dog wards have also been fitted to keep stress to a minimum for patients, along with two new vivariums for the practice’s exotic patients. The practice has also invested in cutting edge equipment to diagnose and treat its animal patients, in the form of brand new ultrasound and dental x-ray machines.

The veterinary practice has been given a complete refresh, with a new modern logo on its exterior and all client materials.

The Stewart Vets team at the practice is set to increase, from a 10 to 14-strong team, within the coming months. To accommodate these colleagues, new staff rooms and offices have also been built.

Rachel Harvey, practice director at Stewart Vets said: “As an established veterinary service in the local community we are excited that this refurbishment places us in a position to continue serving the West Midlands area for many years to come. Our newly designed building will provide us with a fresh modern practice ready for the future - to represent the veterinary profession’s new modern approach to providing veterinary care.”