See inside rodent-infested Walsall supermarket ordered to close its doors

Evidence of an active and widespread cockroach and mouse infestation was discovered by Walsall Council officers who paid a visit to M&T Supermarket Limited on August 24.

The site was deemed to be an "imminent" risk of injury to health by inspectors and was served a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice.

The supermarket was forced to close by Walsall Magistrates Court on Thursday, with the owners ordered to pay the council £475 costs.

The Caldmore Road shop will remain shut until environmental health officers are satisfied that any health risks have been adequately eliminated.

Councillor Garry Perry, portfolio holder for resilient communities, said: "The evidence found by environmental health officers at what was a trusted store is disgusting and I am appalled at the state it had been allowed to get in to.

"Residents trust these businesses and putting people’s health at risk is unacceptable and we need to hold these businesses to account.

"I am pleased by the decision of the court to close the business and want to thank the officers involved for their hard work to keep our communities safe."

Known as the largest ethnic store in the West Midlands, the supermarket has been a popular fixture in the community since it was established in 1981.

Mr Perry continued: "The last thing we want to do is permanently close any Walsall businesses.

"The council is committed to supporting businesses to thrive and we want to work with them to ensure they are operating lawfully and in a way that protects the health and safety of customers and residents.

"The standards shown at M&T Supermarket are unacceptable and I hope that they will engage with officers to rectify the situation."

Some readers may find the images below to be distressing

A cockroach infestation was found by officers at the supermarket. Photo: Walsall Council

Officers discovered a mouse and cockroach infestation at the store. Photo: Walsall Council

