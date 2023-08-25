New McDonald’s planned for Staffordshire with more than 120 jobs on offer

McDonald's could open in Eastern Avenue, Lichfield

The new restaurant and drive-thru would transform the former Central Co-op headquarters on Eastern Avenue in Lichfield.

The site is soon to be vacated, with the Central Co-op moving to new premises on Queen Street in Lichfield city centre.

Plans are due to be submitted to Lichfield District Council in the coming weeks.

The fast food giant says the proposals will also provide a major boost to the local economy by generating around £60,000 in business rates every year, which can be used by the district council to fund key services.

The new drive-thru will include an outdoor seating area, as well as enhanced landscaping on the boundaries to improve the appearance of the site.

The layout has been specially designed to feature an internal queuing system, which will regulate traffic to ensure no overspill onto Eastern Avenue.

Emma Fisher, senior acquisition surveyor at McDonald’s, said: “We are excited to bring forward proposals for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Lichfield.

"We have been looking to expand our offering in the city, and this site on Eastern Avenue is the perfect location for a new drive-thru restaurant, with excellent accessibility and an existing precedent for retail and food.

“With the Central Co-op relocating, there is a risk the site could be left vacant.

"Our proposals will help to ensure the site continues to contribute to the local area, both visually and economically.

“Our proposals represent a significant investment into the local economy with over 120 new jobs created.

"We look forward to submitting the planning application and working closely with Lichfield District Council to progress the proposals to deliver these local benefits.”

If the planning application is approved the new restaurant will be locally franchised and will work to support McDonald’s' existing programme of community sponsorship and volunteering in Lichfield.