Miracle baby leads to launch of business for Ed

Ed and his son

But having recently celebrated the birth of his son Finley with his partner Laura following multiple rounds of IVF and with a burning ambition to become his own boss, Ed has started up a new business from home at Haughton, near Stafford.

Ed, who was born and raised in the county town, has launched a franchise of My Window Cleaner.

Due to the significant financial sacrifice IVF requires, 33-year-old Ed and his partner had reached their third and final round feeling little hope of success late last year. This, combined with the demands of flying up and down the country in his previous role, left Ed feeling “physically and mentally drained.”

But eight months since the birth of their son, which both describe as their “miracle”, he has been given a new lease of life with the launch of a business that will support his growing family.

“It was vital that my next step had to combine my professional ambition with being a close part of my son’s life as he grows up,” explained Ed.

“I’m delighted to be bringing premier home services to houses in the area and the positivity I feel about this new chapter will reflect in the service I’ll be providing. Now, I really believe I’ve got a sense of community purpose and a way of reconnecting with home – I can spend loads of time with my family as well as embracing the outdoors.

"With this new business, I have a duty to my family and to my neighbours to ensure I become a trusted part of our close-knit community.”

Ed is also offering gutter clearance and patio jet washing through My Window Cleaner Stafford.

“This venture will give me the time and the resources to become the father I want to be," he said.