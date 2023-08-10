Notification Settings

Footwear chains open at designer outlet

By John Corser

A pair of active footwear stores are opening on Friday, August 11 at the designer shopping outlet in Cannock.

FEATURES COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/10/22.Pics for feature on McArthur Glen Designer Outlet, Cannock..

Saucony and Merrellhave been added to the line-up of top brands at the McArthur Glen Designer Outlet West Midlands at Eastern Way.

The American brands are aimed at the adventurous consumer who enjoys being active whilst keeping up with the latest fashion trends.

Merrell was established in 1981 by the Rossignol ski company, originally focusing solely on technical hiking boots.

It evolved its offering and identity in 1997 and now also offers colourful hiking footwear alongside apparel for men, women and children.

Saucony is known as the ‘Original Running Brand’. Like Merrel, Saucony caters to men, women and children.

The new additions bring the total number of stores open in the centre to 68.

It follows Sole Trader opening on July 21 offering brands including Barbour, Crocs, UGG and Timberland.

Merrell will host a ‘speed lace challenge’ on Saturday, August 12 with the person who can lace up and tie a pair of Merrell shoes the quickest winning their own pair.

The challenge will run from 10am to 4pm with the brand crowning one winner every hour.

David Jackson, centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands, said: “The arrival of three exceptional new brands – Merrell, Saucony and Sole Trader – provides a wide range of premium footwear and fashion options for our guests. We have stores for people who love to explore the great outdoors and for those who love to shop their favourite international brands at up to 60 per cent off."

Mr Jackson said the centre was continuing to develop and grow with more announcements expected soon.

John Corser

By John Corser

