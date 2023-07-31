New flights from Birmingham Airport for 2024 summer programme

Jet2.com is to fly to Montenegro and Lesvos from Birmingham

The companies are adding Tivat in Montenegro and the Greek island of Lesvos – meaning a total of 55 destinations are on sale for next summer from the airport.

The UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline have responded to demand from customers and independent travel agents.

Flights to Tivat will operate from May 2 through to October 31. A weekly Thursday service will operate from May 2, with a second weekly service on Monday coming into operation from July 1.

Weekly Sunday services to Lesvos will be operating from May 26 through to October 6.

Lesvos is the third largest island in Greece.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As well as looking forward to a busy summer '23, we are also seeing lots of customers want to book ahead for next summer from Birmingham Airport which is great news. In response to that, we are moving to give customers and independent travel agents even more choice thanks to the launch of two brand new routes for summer '24.