Brierley Hill market traders welcome upturn in trade after works phase completed

By Bill McCarthyBrierley HillBusinessPublished: Comments

Market traders in Brierley Hill have breathed a sigh of relief after an upturn in trade, following the completion of the first phase of the town centre redevelopment.

The new pavement outside the market hall.
Brierley Hill Market traders say more people are around and about, especially on a Saturday, with the market hall seeing a large rise in footfall after the completion of work on their side of the High Street.

Market boss Steve Bridgwater said: "It now looks like we have turned the corner. It was a struggle when the work was going on, but people are enjoying the fact that there is wider, more open access to shops.

"Traders within the hall are busier than they have been since the refurbishment started."

He added that he expected the refurbishment of the hall itself, which is part of the overall project, to begin in September.

Mr Bridgwater said: "We expect to see the scaffolding go up very soon, with work on the front of the building, the roof and the rear of the market to start soon after."

Work began in January and the second phase on the Moor Centre side of the street is due to be completed by the end of the year.

The £5 million improvements also include the refurbishment of Brierley Hill Library, temporarily housed at St Michael's Church, upgrading the public toilets and installing seating, plants, trees and cycle facilities.

The one-way system will remain in force despite workers now working on the opposite side of the road

The works are being funded through the Future High Street Fund and Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone.

By Bill McCarthy

Chief Sub-editor@BMcCarthy_Star

