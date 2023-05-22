Hundreds of new jobs on the cards as Pets at Home fulfilment centre completed in Stafford

The new fulfilment centre

Once the site at Stafford North Business Park is fully operational there will be up to 600 employees per shift working there.

The scheme is also creating up to 800 new jobs in the county town.

The work for the leading pet supplies retailer was done by McLaren Construction Midlands and North.

The site, which is at Stone Road on the A34, is the new main fulfilment centre for the UK retailer and the transition of employees from the current Stoke and Northampton facilities will complete in early 2024.

When fully operational there will be three shifts running per day.

It was the first time McLaren Construction’s Midlands and North division had completed a landmark build for Pets at Home.

It worked alongside Stoford to deliver groundworks including the cut and fill of the greenfield site, which was previously disused farmland.

The contractor completed the base build before constructing the 670,000 sq ft steel-[framed warehouse, complete with roof cladding, a photovoltaic roof, associated dock levellers, level access doors, two hub offices, a three-storey main office and category B works.

A concrete service yard, recycling store and tote store were also constructed independently, alongside a prefabricated gatehouse and 592-space car park.

Catering to future business expansion, the site can also facilitate a 10,000 sq ft extension to the main warehouse, should the need arise in the future.

The entire build took 72 weeks to complete, during which time the construction team had regular consultations with the local neighbourhood and sent monthly newsletters and information bulletins to residents.

Andrew Howard, operations director at McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “We are delighted to have delivered this landmark national fulfilment centre for such a renowned client, alongside Stoford.

“The new site will facilitate the next phase of growth for the British pet supplies retailer, with increased capacity for employees and a base for further expansion of the site. It is ideally placed on the A34 by Stafford, with close links to the M6.”