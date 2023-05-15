Workers contact lawyers after 61 redundancies at Wolverhampton timber firm

There have been 140 redundancies at Robinson Manufacturing

They claim they were not properly consulted over the dismissals, which the Express & Star reported on Monday.

Nuala Toner, managing director of Warwickshire-based Nualaw, said: "Whilst we were happy to hear the news that some of the employees have transferred to new employment this unfortunately leaves the majority of employees out of work.

"Those employees can make various applications to the Government but may be unaware that Robinson Manufacturing had a legal duty to undertake at least 30 days of consultation before making any dismissals as there were more than 20 employees. Our investigations so far show that this duty was breached without any reasonable excuse.

"Over half of those who were dismissed have been in touch with us already as we prepare a claim. If successful the claim is worth a gross sum of a little over £5,000 – as a maximum – which is payable by the Government in addition to redundancy and notice pay.

"Employees don’t need to have two years’ service but do need to start proceedings within three months of their dismissals. We would encourage any of those affected who are interested in the claim to get in touch with us."

Robinson Manufacturing is winding down operations at Sutherland Avenue, Wolverhampton after entering administration with 61 staff being made redundant there.

The timber frame and truss firm's administrators have secured a pre-pack deal for Robinson Manufacturing’s Ebbw Vale site, but the operations in Wellingborough, which was the company's headquarters; Essex and Wolverhampton are being wound down with 140 redundancies in total between the sites.