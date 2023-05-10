Change of name for National Express

National Express operates bus services in the West Midlands

The board of directors of the Birmingham-based transport operator say they believe that the name better reflects the group’s international nature and its diverse range of mobility services.

The National Express name will still be used with the national coach network and certain other businesses.

Group subsidiaries will retain their brand names as well as names used across the Group’s global operations including Alsa, WeDriveU, Peterman and Durham School Services.

The group says the name change will not involve operational or structural changes.

Ignacio Garat, National Express Group chief executive, said: “Whilst National Express is a highly valued consumer brand, Mobico better represents our multi-modal operations, global reach and future ambitions.