JCB's coronation gift to 8,500 employees

JCB Chairman Lord Bamford presents Kimberley Brandrick with one of 8,500 specially commissioned hampers

More than 8,500 special hampers are being presented to JCB and agency employees in the UK to mark the historic event thanks to an idea from Carole Bamford, wife of JCB chairman Anthony Bamford.

Lord Bamford said: “JCB has a long history of commemorating significant moments in our national history. The Coronation really will be an occasion to remember, and I am delighted to be able to mark the event with a gift from our family to our employees.”

Financial controller Chet Tanna, who has worked for JCB for 30 years, said: “It’s an absolutely fantastic gesture from the Bamford family. I can’t imagine there will be many other companies marking this historic occasion in such a wonderful way.”

The special hampers contain twocoronation mugs, shortbread, mints, and loose leaf tea in commemorative tins – all designed by renowned artist and illustrator Hugo Guinness.

A mammoth distribution operation has swung into action to ensure employees have their gifts in time for the celebrations, with the bulk of the deliveries starting as early as 4am on Friday as nightshift employees finish work.