Coven pub changes hands

The Harrows Inn on School Lane, off Stafford Road, Coven, is one of two community pubs that have just been added to the estate of Burton upon Trent-based Punch Pubs.

The Harrows was operated by Penkridge Pubs. It was sold to Punch by former owner Anthony Later on April 17.

It is known for its food offer and has an outdoor space that can seat 160 customers.

The pubs group is planning to invest in the outdoor area with new signs, lighting and improvements to a children's play area.

The new tenant at The Harrows is Mark Bradford who also leases The Spittalbrook, The Castle Inn and The Greyhound in Stafford and The Prince of Wales in Tamworth. Mr Bradford also runs an accountancy business.

A Coronation event is planned at the pub on May 6. The afternoon tea will run from 12 noon to 5pm.

Opening hours from May 1 are being extended. Throughout the summer the Harrows will be open from 12 noon each day and serving food every day.

Punch, which owns 1,252 pubs, has also bought the Cornerhouse in Beverley, Yorkshire.

Punch head of estate development and acquisitions Andrew Cannon said: "We are so proud to bring these two excellent pubs into our estate.

"Both pubs have huge potential and we are confident that under our guardianship they will continue to thrive at the heart of their communities for many years to come."

The Harrows had been refurbished in 2020 and 2012. It is a former winner of the Wolverhampton branch of the Campaign for Real Ale's country pub of the year award.