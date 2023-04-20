Second new Lidl in as many months set to be approved in Walsall

Artist impression of a planned new store on Walsall Road, in Walsall. PIC: Whittam Cox Architects

Artist impressions show the proposed new branch on Walsall Road, at the borough’s boundary with Sandwell, will look once it has been completed.

Members of Walsall Council’s planning committee are being recommended to grant approval, subject to conditions and outstanding matters being addressed, for the new store when it meets next Thursday.

The scheme will include the demolition of an existing two-storey unit, currently housing several businesses, to make way for the new branch which will have 100 parking spaces.

A new access road will also be created on Walsall Road and as this falls within Sandwell, a planning application has been submitted to the neighbouring council and is expected to be determined early next month.

Lidl said the new store – one of four it hopes to open in Walsall – will see the creation of around 40 new jobs when it is created.

Last month, the planning committee granted permission for the first of the four with the company taking over the Horse and Jockey pub on Walsall Road in Walsall Wood

This current application attracted one letter of support and one letter of objection from residents living nearby.

One person living next to the proposed store said Lidl would make shopping ‘more convenient’ for their family.

And the objector raised concerns about an increase in traffic, noise concerns and claims drugs were currently being sold behind the premises.

Highways departments in both Walsall and Sandwell raised no concerns while officers said the other two reasons for objecting were not material planning considerations.

Lidl’s planning agent Rapleys said the businesses currently on site were a memorials showroom, a granite worktops firm and a scaffolding company, with an estimated 17 people working in the building.

They said: “The development proposals will result in the redevelopment of a brownfield site.

“It is considered that the proposed development can make a positive contribution to this location.

“The proposal will improve customer choice and enhance the shopping experience for shoppers within the area and in particular providing discount convenience retail provision locally for existing and future residents.

“The proposal will provide up to 40 new full time equivalent jobs for the local community which is a significant material consideration in favour of this scheme given the need to support economic growth as part of the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The proposed building will provide a clean and contemporary design that will be complimentary to the visual character of the surrounding area.

“It will include a comprehensive landscaping scheme which will add to the ecological and aesthetic value of the site.

“The scheme will incorporate highways improvements, increasing the efficiency and safety of the neighbouring network and the development would include highly sustainable features such as an urban sustainable drainage system, a PV solar array and EV charging facilities.

“It has been demonstrated the scheme complies with relevant policy. Therefore, the application should be fully supported.”

In the report to committee, planning officers said: “The proposal in principle is considered acceptable.

“The design of the proposed development is considered acceptable. (It) would not unduly harm the amenities of neighbouring residents. The proposed access and car parking is considered acceptable.