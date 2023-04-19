New name for JLR's Wolverhampton plant

The Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre at the i54 Business Park

The Engine Manufacturing Centre is to be renamed the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre to reflect the change.

The giant factory, which employs nearly 1,200, currently produces Ingenium internal combustion engines for its vehicles but will be switching to producing electric drive units and battery packs for JLR’s next generation vehicles.

It is part of an investment of £15 billion over five years that will see JLR’s Halewood plant in Merseyside become an all-electric manufacturing facility.

Chief executive Adrian Mardell reaffirmed the business’s commitment to its Reimagine strategy, which will reposition the company as an electric-first, modern luxury carmaker by 2030, as JLR makes strides towards its financial goals of achieving a net cash positive position by 2025.

Two years ago, JLR launched Reimagine and has since launched two modern luxury Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models

Mr Mardell said: "I am proud to announce we are accelerating our electrification path, making one of our UK plants and our next-generation medium-size luxury SUV architecture fully electric. This investment enables us to deliver to our modern luxury electric future, developing new skills, and reaffirming our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2039."

JLR has confirmed it will start to invite applications for client orders for the all-electric Range Rover from later this year. It will launch in 2025 and be built at Halewood.

The first of three reimagined modern luxury Jaguars will be a four-door GT built in Solihull.

It will have a power output more than any previous Jaguar and a range up to 430 miles with indicative pricing from £100,000.

It will on sale in selected markets in 2024, for client deliveries in 2025.