New children's shoe shop coming to Merry Hill after opening of women's clothes store

Merry Hill latest clothing store Vanilla opened this month

schuh Kids, part of footwear retailer schuh, is taking a 4,000 sq ft unit this summer.

It expands the existing schuh presence at Merry Hill with schuh Kids taking the unit next door on the lower mall.

Neil Partington, retail director at schuh, said: “We are delighted to introduce schuh Kids into a new unit at Merry Hill, to provide a seamless shopping experience to our customers in the West Midlands. Meeting the growing demand from kids in the region, the new schuh store will provide a vibrant home for our ever-growing footwear offering. Adapting to changes in the market, the store will move away from traditional gendered categorisation and present each collection by brand, as part of our new 2020 store design concept.”

Founded in 1981, schuh stocks affordable footwear from well-known brands.

schuh Kids Merry Hill will offer a full range of shoes, trainers, and boots collections,.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: “We know our shoppers are always looking for affordable footwear from their favourite brands, so we’re pleased to be expanding our shoe offering for all ages with the launch of schuh Kids this summer.

“The upcoming schuh Kids follows on nicely from the recent opening of Vanilla, which enhances the already wide range of affordable, high-quality women’s fashion.

“We’re on a mission to continue expanding our fashion offering to bring a huge range under one roof – making Merry Hill a convenient one-stop-shop for our shoppers. Both store openings help support this mission while creating even more jobs for the local community.”

Womenswear store Vanilla opened its doors on the upper mall opposite Boots in early April.

Michelle Burns, Head of Retail Stores at Vanilla, added: “Merry Hill is a key West Midlands retail and leisure destination, so we are hugely excited to have opened the doors and to be welcoming in our new shoppers. We feel sure they will become fast fans of our unique, on-trend approach to fashion.”