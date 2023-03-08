Property giant buys shopping centre

Chelmsley Wood Shopping Centre

Anchored by an Asda superstore, the centre is 461,012 sq ft of open convenience retail, with stores including Wilko, Iceland, Home Bargains, New Look, Sportsdirect, Poundland and Boots. The scheme enjoys an annual footfall of 7.5 million people.

Offices and leisure accommodation include a library, community housing offices and an advice centre, and there is also a multi-storey and surface car park for a total of 583 vehicles, making it the primary parking provision in the town centre.

Danny O’Keefe, founding partner of Evolve Estates, which is part of Kingswinford-based M Core, said: “This is a superb acquisition that I'm pleased to introduce into our joint venture with LCP. Chelmsley Wood Shopping Centre is the main convenience shopping offer in the community and is surrounded by homes.

“As we continue our acquisition drive, retail centres such as this form a central role as we seek to invest and improve the sites for local shoppers and wider communities.

“The experienced asset management team is already speaking to a number of interested businesses that can see the attraction of opening a store in Chelmsley Wood and we hope to make announcements of new tenants soon that will really improve the scheme.

“We are also looking forward to creating some homes that will meet local requirements.”

Rob Ellis, asset manager of Kingswinford-based LCP, also part of M Core, has been appointed to manage the centre.

M Core has invested more than £160 million over 12 months in 25 retail centres. Major acquisitions include Three Spires, Lichfield; Cwmbran Centre; The Galleries, Washington, Sunderland and Aviemore Retail Park.