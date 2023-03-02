17th century hotel run by same family for 45 years is put up for sale

The Gaskell Arms

Christie & Co is marketing The Gaskell Arms Hotel and Restaurant, situated in Much Wenlock, with the hotel listed for £800,000.

The venue has been in the Sheldon family for 45 years and is now up for sale due to the owners planned retirement.

Current owners, Maxine and Ross Sheldon, said: “The Gaskell Arms is a wonderful place with a rich history and so much to offer a new owner.

"The hotel has been our family’s lifetime work but it’s now time for a change of ownership and we look forward to finding the next custodians to take the business forward.”

Formally a 17th century coaching Inn, The Gaskell Arms has become a landmark in the sought after medieval town and sits close to famous attractions including The Guildhall, The Corn Exchange, Much Wenlock Priory and Much Wenlock Church.

It is also in a central position for visiting Ironbridge Gorge with all its museums, Ludlow, Shrewsbury and Church Stretton.

Between 1630-1861 the hotel was part of the Much Wenlock Estate, owned by the Williams-Wynn family and was called the Wynnstay Arms, before it was taken on by the Milnes-Gaskell family and became The Gaskell Arms.

The Grade II listed hotel has hosted many notable figures over the years, including Mick Jagger and Dr. William Penny-Brookes, one of the pioneers of the modern day Olympic Games.

It continues to be a very popular and distinctive venue for special occasions and family events, with the large walled garden and terraced area on the grounds making it ideal for weddings. The property also boasts a sizeable private car park.

The renowned venue offers a wealth of character, having retained many period features throughout its 14 en suite lettings rooms and popular restaurant, lounge and bar.

Sam Roberts, Broker in Christie & Co’s West Midlands Hotel team is handling the sale and said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire an historic coaching inn at the foot of the much visited, Shropshire Hills AONB.