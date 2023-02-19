Walsall sports bar described as 'leading venue of its type' up for sale

The former Pitch Sports Bar and Grill in Walsall. Photo: Google

The building in Bridge Street most recently housed The Pitch Sports Bar and Grill until its closure.

It has now been put on the market with a guide price of £295,000 and vacant possession upon completion.

Agent Bond Wolfe is handling the sale. In its listing the company describes the site as "the leading venue of its type in Walsall" and made up of a modern sports bar, club and restaurant.

It also states: "The trading area is fully fitted to incorporate a large curve fronted bar servery on one side and a games area on the opposite side. Seating is a mixture of stools and seating within private bays, with a capacity for 600 persons.

"There are ladies, gents and disabled WCs, a fully functioning catering kitchen, managers office, bottle store and cellar. The property was previously let at a passing rent of £80,000 per annum and benefits from rear access via town which leads of the main Lichfield Road.

"It has been continuously operated as a bar and restaurant for the last 20 years and is recognised as the leading venue of its type in Walsall."

The bar also comes with a long leasehold of 999 years and subject to a peppercorn ground rent.