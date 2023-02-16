£12.5m scheme will see Wolverhampton city centre shift away from retail

Lichfield Street is set to be transformed under new plans unveiled by Wolverhampton Council

The £12.5million scheme will see the entire length of Lichfield Street transformed, with the road down the middle removed and replaced with tree-lined wider footpaths so pubs and cafes can offer outdoor seating.

Cars will be blocked as part of the scheme, which will see bus and cycle lanes and limited taxi access and will continue through Queen Square and onto Darlington Street.

The project, which council chiefs have been planning for years, will continue a plan to open up space in the city centre following the controversial pedestrianisation of Victoria Street and the ‘box space’ off Cleveland Street.

Councillor Steve Evans, the Labour-run authority’s environment chief, said the scheme would give the city centre a “new lease of life”.

He cited studies showing that cities that have seen an increase in footfall since the pandemic had done so by “diversifying their offer away from pure retail to experiential activities through events and attractions”, as well as by improving public spaces and enhancing “walking, cycling and dwell space”.

Critics have sounded a note of caution, however, with some pointing out how other city schemes have hurt businesses.

Opposition Conservative leader, Councillor Wendy Thompson, said: “It feels like the whole city has been in a total state of fear as to what they might do next – and now we know.

“As we have seen with the Civic halls and other costly, delayed schemes, the council has no issue when it comes to spending money. The problem comes with the execution.

“Residents will want to know will the work be completed on time and will it benefit people – in particular the shops and other businesses.

“On past experience, we have to fear the worst.

“At least the city council has now admitted what we knew all along – that they are not interested in retail. So many businesses along Victoria Street have been destroyed and now businesses along Lichfield Street and Darlington Street must be very worried indeed.”