Tamworth marketing agency enjoys £1m turnover as businesses continue to invest in digital

EBY co-owner, Gavin Young, client services director Mark McDonagh and co-owner Stephen Edwards.

EBY Marketing, based in Tamworth, exceeded the £1m mark in turnover in 2022, with 20 per cent year on year growth, following new contract wins and additional services being sought by existing clients.

Turnover has almost doubled in the last three years and the team has grown to 15 people.

The long-standing full-service agency, founded in 2001, is also celebrating after winning the 2022/23 Central England Prestige Award for Digital Marketing Agency of the Year – Staffordshire, as well as being shortlisted for a Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce award. And it has just launched a brand new website.

Mark McDonagh, EBY client services director, said: “We experienced significant growth throughout 2022 as businesses continue to make dramatic shifts towards digital. We saw this initially in response to the pandemic, and it remains the case in the face of the rising costs and economic uncertainty the country is now facing.

“This demonstrates how additional marketing spend can be central to helping a venture not only survive, but also prosper, during difficult times. Rather than cutting back on their marketing budgets, companies are seeing the value of promotional activity in helping to find new customers, adapt services and generate new income streams.”

EBY has expanded its global client base across a variety of industries, including professional services and software as a system (SaaS) businesses, as well as growing its core sectors such as construction, medical and consumer technology.

And EBY is predicting further growth over the next year.

“The evidence we are seeing is that businesses will be spending the same or more on their marketing in 2023 and as we’ve said before, the key in a potential economic downturn is not to reduce budgets, but to make sure that spend is working hard and delivering a return on investment,” Mark said.

“Our work has grown across all aspects of digital marketing, lead generation, branding, design, website development, media relations and more. We’ll be continuing to build on that growth over the next 12 months and have just launched a new website to better reflect all the services we now offer.