Thirty-seven jobs go as mobility chain with shops in Wolverhampton, Dudley and Birmingham ceases trading

Snowdrop's unit in the Wulfrun Shopping Centre

Accountancy firm Menzies is handling the administration of Snowdrop Independent Living which had show rooms in the Wulfrun Shopping Centre in Wolverhampton, Sterling Park in Brierley Hill and Hall Green in Birmingham.

The business, which also supplied mobility scooters, had opened its first site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 1999 and grew to seven in Wales and the West Midlands. All are now closed.

Snowdrop was also involved in installing, servicing and repairing mobility equipment including stairlifts and rise and recline chairs.

Bethan Evans, business recovery partner at Menzies said: "Having suffered financial difficulties and having sought advice from insolvency practitioners at Menzies LLP, regrettably Snowdrop Independent Living Ltd has ceased trading on January 30.

"All 37 employees have been made redundant with immediate effect. Regrettably, due to the challenging trading conditions, the business was failing to hit its revenue forecasts.

"We will continue to work with the directors to maximise value for creditors."

Haverfordwest-headquartered Snowdrop started as a retail shop then expanded into two divisions adding the engineering department carrying out installation and home adaptation work for private clients and local authorities.

The showrooms in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Brierley Hill opened at the start of 2020.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Snowdrop Independent Living launched an online shop in May 2020.