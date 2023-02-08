Nearly £20 million of bogus Covid grant bids rejected in Black Country

Almost £1 billion has been lost due to fraudulent or erroneous claims in the UK by businesses supposedly struggling

The four authorities handed out 56,138 government grants aimed at supporting firms through Covid, totalling £352m.

And the Express & Star can reveal that three councils rejected almost £20m in claims they believed were either potentially fraudulent or made in error.

Wolverhampton Council paid out £81m to 15,638 businesses and prevented nearly £15m of potentially fraudulent claims from 5,000 applications.

Walsall Council handed out £82m in grants to 14,500 firms. A total of 850 claims were denied, totalling £4m.

Meanwhile Sandwell Council paid more than 11,000 grants totalling £84m to businesses in the borough. The authority says it stopped more £600,000 worth of potentially fraudulent claims.

Dudley Council paid nearly 15,000 grants, totalling almost £105 million. No figures are available on fraudulent claims in Dudley.

A Wolverhampton Council spokesperson said: "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and over the course of the pandemic we ensured thousands of eligible businesses and community organisations had quick access to a range of grants to help them through this most difficult time.

"City of Wolverhampton Council paid 15,638 business grants totalling over £81million to Wolverhampton businesses.

"More than 5,000 claims for grants were denied as they did not meet the eligibility criteria. The checks undertaken by the council ensured that only those business that met the eligibility criteria received grants – preventing more than £15 million of potentially fraudulent claims."

A spokesperson for Walsall Council, said: "Walsall Council paid more than 14,500 grants worth over £82m to support Walsall businesses during the pandemic.

"Around 850 claims were denied due to various reasons, such as non-entitlement, claims made in error and duplicate claims. The potential value of these ineligible claims was around £4m."

A spokesperson for Sandwell Council said: "Over the course of the pandemic, Sandwell Council paid more than 11,000 business grants totalling over £84m to Sandwell businesses.

"The extra checks put in place have meant we've been able to make sure the money intended to help businesses was only paid to those eligible – stopping more than £600,000 worth of potentially fraudulent claims."

A number of people have been through the courts for making fraudulent claims. They include former Sandwell Council employee Naseem Khan, 45, who tried to claim cash for a business based in West Bromwich High Street in June 2020. Khan, of Cordley Street, West Bromwich, was given a 12-month community order at Walsall Magistrates' Court on January 19.

Nationally almost £27bn was allocated through the Covid-19 Business Grants scheme, which delivered over 4.5m payments totalling £22.6bn.

