Shopping centre gets new owner with £80k already spent on improvements

Cannock Shopping Centre

Vesa Poikonen, the founding partner of Sisu Advisors, specialises in real estate and financial services.

More than £60,000 has been spent already on refurbishment works to several units to improve the overall look and attract new businesses .

A further £20,000 has been earmarked to be invested in lighting upgrades in the market hall area,

Mr Poikonen said: “Cannock Shopping Centre has a vital role to play in the future of Cannock. With a substantial amount of my personal funds invested, I aim to ensure it gets the amount of attention the centre deserves and requires.

“I’m keen to also get involved in the local area – to enable me to promote and support the centre and the town further. As part this, I’ve recently been appointed as a board member of the Cannock Town Centre Partnership.

“Being located next to the Town Centre redevelopment area, Cannock Shopping Centre will also benefit in the long-term from better public realm and improved connectivity for pedestrians.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the town and I look forward to playing my part in changing the face of Cannock.”

CBGA Robson as the new property manager and Creative Retail the new letting agent.

The work on the units includes new carpet floor tiles and floor repair, LED lighting, painting and new kitchen units and bathrooms.